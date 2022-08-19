Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams are set to return to the Tony Award-winning revival of Take Me Out this fall, the Broadway show's producers announced.

The 14-week, limited engagement is to begin Oct. 27.

The show is about a professional baseball player of color who reveals he is gay.

"Second Stage's Tony Award-winning production was one of the most buzzed about plays of the spring season, and its limited run was too brief to capture the interest and demand for tickets," Barry Weissler, who produced the play with his wife Fran, said in a statement Thursday.

"Fran and I are so honored to serve as pinch-hitters and take the show into extra innings. We were blown away when we saw it at the Hayes earlier this year under Scott Ellis' brilliant direction. After being big fans when the play premiered back in 2004, we were struck by how relevant and timely it continues to be. Richard Greenberg brilliantly uses the lens of America's favorite pastime to expose and explore the prejudices that divide us, but he strikes the perfect balance, managing to entertain as well as enlighten. In short, to borrow a line from the show, Fran and I 'have come to understand that baseball is a perfect metaphor for hope in a democratic society!'"

The show, which ran April through June, won the Tony for Best Revival of a Play and Best Supporting Actor in a Play for Ferguson.