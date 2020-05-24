Modern Family alum and stage star Jesse Tyler Ferguson is to host an online show called We Are One Public on June 1.

Tony-winning theater director Kenny Leon is helming the free event, which is intended to celebrate New York's Public Theater and solicit donations to support it.

Confirmed to participate in the show are Antonio Banderas, Laura Benanti, Kim Blanck, Ally Bonino, Danielle Brooks, Glenn Close, Jenn Colella, Elvis Costello, Claire Danes, Holly Gould, Danai Gurira, Anne Hathaway and Stephanie Hsu.

The lineup also includes Oscar Isaac, Nikki M. James, John Leguizamo, Audra McDonald, Grace McLean, Sandra Oh, Mia Pak, David Hyde Pierce, Phillipa Soo, Trudie Styler & Sting, Will Swenson, Shaina Taub, Kuhoo Verma, Ada Westfall and Kate Wetherhead.

The program is set to stream on The Public's website, YouTube and Facebook.

All New York theaters remain closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 300,000 people worldwide.