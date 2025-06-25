Jesse Palmer teases 'Bachelor in Paradise' heats up quickly
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/25/2025
Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer has teased how the singles took off running -- in the direction of finding love -- once they hit the beach in Costa Rica for Season 10.
"The one thing I remember from Day 1 and Day 2 -- and I remember talking to [bartender Wells Adams] and [Hannah Brownin Paradise Relations] about this -- people were just kind of pairing up and going off, walking and finding a place to sit and talk," Jesse revealed during the Tuesday, June 24 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"They really got into it faster than at least the two seasons I hosted."
Jesse recalled how at the beginning of his previous Bachelor in Paradise seasons in Sayulita, Mexico, there were only one or two screens of storylines to watch alongside producers in the control room.
"It was really, really interesting because... here [in Costa Rica], there were multiple people who you always just wanted to try to keep tabs on everything happening," Jesse teased.
"I was really excited on Day 1, especially, with the arrivals and just seeing how everyone was going to interact... It wasn't necessarily staggered like we've done in the past; we just threw a bunch of big names in there right away and let it happen."
The podcast's co-hosts Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile pointed out how maybe having a smaller Day 1 cast this season played a role in helping to establish early connections, given people weren't constantly anticipating new arrivals.
Jesse agreed and added how the Season 10 cast also "had good intentions" and really wanted to "make this work" for them.
"After taking a year off, I think [producers] really had a chance to go through the casting and talk to them and really find out about them and their intentions coming into this and really try to orchestrate that and put it together. It was concentrated, it's true," Jesse confirmed.
Jesse also shared how the resort in Costa Rica provided more luxurious conditions for the cast than in prior Sayulita seasons.
"The property was beautiful. I feel like we had more spaces to film in. There were different scenes set up around Paradise where the cast could be. It wasn't just, like, the bar with Wells and then a beach chair down the beach," Jesse explained.
"I know the cast loved it so much more," he added.
Jesse said the Paradise singles had air conditioning, a swim-out pool and fewer roommates, which resulted in a well-rested and better-dressed cast who felt taken care of and appreciated.
Jesse noted how the better living conditions boosted cast morale, allowing for the cast members to present their best selves to the cameras and to each other.