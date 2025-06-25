Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer has teased how the singles took off running -- in the direction of finding love -- once they hit the beach in Costa Rica for Season 10.

"The one thing I remember from Day 1 and Day 2 -- and I remember talking to [bartender Wells Adams] and [Hannah Brown in Paradise Relations] about this -- people were just kind of pairing up and going off, walking and finding a place to sit and talk," Jesse revealed during the Tuesday, June 24 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"They really got into it faster than at least the two seasons I hosted."

Jesse began serving as host of Bachelor in Paradise for Season 8, which aired in 2022.

"[In the past] everyone was hanging out around the bar and it was, like, a big cluster of people that kind of floats around Paradise and then maybe two people break off," Jesse recalled.

"Everyone was afraid to make the first move. There was also really nowhere to go. You were just always in that contained area until someone gets pulled for an [In the Moment interview]."

Jesse said without having to tell the Season 10 cast to do anything, "people just sort of starting talking to each other."

Jesse boasted about how the singles immediately split up and walked to the pool or down by the beach.

"So they started Paradising very quickly, if that makes any sense," Jesse teased.

Jesse said on Day 1, his job was to welcome everyone to Paradise, open Wells' bar, and wish everyone good luck and a fun time.

"People just started scattering and finding each other! So that felt really, really good," Jesse said.

"I don't feel like we had to waste any time. We just got right into it."

Jesse recalled how at the beginning of his previous Bachelor in Paradise seasons in Sayulita, Mexico, there were only one or two screens of storylines to watch alongside producers in the control room.

"It was really, really interesting because... here [in Costa Rica], there were multiple people who you always just wanted to try to keep tabs on everything happening," Jesse teased.

"I was really excited on Day 1, especially, with the arrivals and just seeing how everyone was going to interact... It wasn't necessarily staggered like we've done in the past; we just threw a bunch of big names in there right away and let it happen."

The podcast's co-hosts Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile pointed out how maybe having a smaller Day 1 cast this season played a role in helping to establish early connections, given people weren't constantly anticipating new arrivals.

Jesse agreed and added how the Season 10 cast also "had good intentions" and really wanted to "make this work" for them.

"After taking a year off, I think [producers] really had a chance to go through the casting and talk to them and really find out about them and their intentions coming into this and really try to orchestrate that and put it together. It was concentrated, it's true," Jesse confirmed.

Jesse also shared how the resort in Costa Rica provided more luxurious conditions for the cast than in prior Sayulita seasons.

"The property was beautiful. I feel like we had more spaces to film in. There were different scenes set up around Paradise where the cast could be. It wasn't just, like, the bar with Wells and then a beach chair down the beach," Jesse explained.

"I know the cast loved it so much more," he added.

Jesse said the Paradise singles had air conditioning, a swim-out pool and fewer roommates, which resulted in a well-rested and better-dressed cast who felt taken care of and appreciated.

Jesse noted how the better living conditions boosted cast morale, allowing for the cast members to present their best selves to the cameras and to each other.

Hannah recently teased that the new Bachelor in Paradise season is going to be "shocking" when it premieres Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

The initial arrivals -- the first wave of Goldens and 16 younger cast members -- were previously announced by ABC.

