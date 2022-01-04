Jesse Palmer discussed moving from star to host on ABC's The Bachelor while appearing on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Palmer is the host of The Bachelor Season 26, which features Clayton Echard. The new season kicked off on Monday.

Palmer previously led The Bachelor Season 5.

"Hosting the show is way less stressful than actually being the Bachelor. You don't have to deal with any of the drama, you don't have to make any tough decisions," Palmer told GMA.

"It was so nostalgic being back at the mansion on that first night watching the women get out of the limo. Watching Clayton at his first rose ceremony. I had this tidal wave of emotion reminding me of my time doing the show years and years ago. It's such a cool experience having this thing come full circle," he continued.

Palmer retweeted GMA's video of the interview and wrote "#Facts." The new host also recalled the advice he gave to Echard.

"You have to make an effort. You have to be intentional. You have to try and impress these women and not rest on your laurels," Palmer said.

Echard was on GMA Monday and discussed how he fell in love with three women at the same time during filming of The Bachelor Season 26.