"So, Charity and [Dotun Olubeko] had this amazing one-on-one date on this secluded little island in the middle of the water," Jesse shared.
"And I remember watching them on their date and I thought, 'Man that would be amazing if in a couple days when no one's using it and we're done filming on it, I'd love to just go out there and spend a couple hours just on that beach.'"
Jesse recalled how he was ultimately able to spend a little alone time on that island.
"And so I had it organized through the show and through the hotel that owned the beach, and went out there and it was just incredible," he said.
"And then this storm blew in, and the tide started climbing up onto, like, up the beach -- to the point where the beach almost got completely covered by the ocean. And you're just out in the middle of the ocean, there's nothing there."
Jesse apparently started thinking about what he would need to do in order to survive.
"I thought to myself, 'I'm just going to have to tread water and hope a boat comes by, or hope the boat comes back to get me and pick me up.' And so that was scary," Jesse admitted.
Luckily, Jesse noted that "at the very last second," a boat came out to check on him.
"Because it knew that the weather was really, really bad. But I did have some bad thoughts," Jesse admitted with a laugh.
"It's a destination [wedding]. We're going to be feeling very warm and sunny," Charity revealed, adding how she hopes to look like Barbie when she walks down the aisle and will have multiple dress changes.
Charity confirmed her bridal party is going to be "reserved" for just family; however, she said there is going to be a long guest list with "numerous Bachelor Nation" invited.
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Charity and Dotun are going to be celebrating the three-year anniversary of their engagement in May 2026.
Charity has called Dotun her "protector" and "best friend" on social media, and Dotun explained on Instagram how "the butterfly effect" brought them together.
Dotun explained how one of Charity's The Bachelorette bachelors had pulled out of the running last minute, allowing Dotun to join the Season 20 cast just two short weeks before filming commenced.
"I would've never met the love of my life, got engaged on national TV, and be here celebrating our two year anniversary," Dotun said, in part.
Dotun wrote alongside his post, "It started with a simple text and turned into a love of a lifetime. A real life butterfly effect. Grateful you all chose to be a part of our crazy journey."
Charity had competed on Zach's The Bachelor season, which aired in early 2023, before she starred on The Bachelorette's 20th season. She also competed on Dancing with the Stars' 32nd season and made the finals.