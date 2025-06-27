Jesse gushed about how filming in Costa Rica was "amazing" and "sexy" because the set was "on the beach right up against the jungle," giving the show two different "feels and vibes."
Jesse said being able to swim in the ocean made filming fun and romantic, while the jungle added some mystery and danger.
"And one thing I'm really excited for people to see about this Paradise, I think it's going to look entirely different," Jesse said.
"The show creative is a little bit different this year, but also, the cameras that were used and the way it's shot is going to look a lot different."
Jesse said using different cameras enabled the production crew to shoot intimate scenes from farther away.
Jesse recalled how the podcast's co-hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt were probably "used to cameras jammed in their faces" while filming Paradise's seventh season in 2021.
"You're trying to have a serious talk about what you hope to get out of Paradise and maybe you're going to lean in for your first kiss, and [the cameras] made it kind of awkward," Jesse explained.
"I think we could sort of shoot farther away for people. Still, the cameras were able to catch everything that was happening, but it didn't [feel intrusive]. I think that also helped our cast loosen up a bit more."
Jesse said the producers had made "a cognizant choice" to improve their technology for Season 10.
"[We thought], 'We're going to have more space and we're going to have less people, but let's make them feel like they have space and we're not just constantly all over them, all the time, where they feel like they can't breath,'" Jesse explained.
Joe joked about how it was time to upgrade the "jacked-up cameras" the show had been using for years.
Jesse also shared how the resort in Costa Rica provided more luxurious conditions for the cast. In fact, he called the prior environment in Sayulita "brutal" for the bachelors and bachelorettes.
"The property was beautiful. I feel like we had more spaces to film in. There were different scenes set up around Paradise where the cast could be. It wasn't just, like, the bar with [bartender Wells Adams] and then a beach chair down the beach," Jesse explained of shooting the show in Costa Rica.
Jesse said the Paradise singles had air conditioning, a swim-out pool and fewer roommates, which resulted in a well-rested and better-dressed cast who felt cared for and appreciated.
"I know the cast loved it so much more," the host added when contrasting Season 10 to his observations as host of Bachelor in Paradise's eighth and ninth seasons in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Jesse noted how the better conditions boosted cast morale, allowing for the cast members to present their best selves to the cameras and to each other.
In addition to Jesse and Wells reprising their Paradise roles, Season 10 will feature a new "Paradise Relations" coordinator in The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown.