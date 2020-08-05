Jesse Eisenberg appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed how his anxiety has helped him prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've been anxiety-free since whenever the pandemic struck. Anytime there's a real crisis in the world, I'm like kind of an American hero. Three hundred and sixty four days of the year, American coward," the actor, who has been open about dealing with anxiety, told host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

"I'm in a panic that something terrible is going to happen. I mean, I think there's been generations of me you know in my lineage that are in a panic, waiting for the bad thing to happen. And so it makes us look really out of step with society and worried but when something actually happens, we're the only one that's ready for it," he continued.

Eisenberg also discussed how he took a road trip with his family using an RV when the pandemic started and his newly released Audible project titled When You Finish Saving the World that he wrote and stars in.

Eisenberg compared the project to a novel, told from the perspective of three characters that takes place over the course of 30 years. Eisenberg portrays a new father with Finn Wolfhard as his son and Kaitlyn Dever as his wife.