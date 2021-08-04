Jessa Duggar is celebrating two weeks with her baby girl, Fern.

The 28-year-old television personality shared a new photo of Fern, her daughter with her husband, Ben Seewald, Tuesday to mark the infant turning two weeks old.

The picture, posted on Instagram, shows Duggar holding a sleeping Fern. The baby girl wears a headband with a bow and a blue onesie.

"Baby Fern is 2 weeks old!" Duggar captioned the post.

Duggar gave birth to Fern in July. She shared her birth story in a video on her YouTube channel and discussed how she and Seewald were struggling to pick a name for their baby.

"Ben and I have been sitting on the [sex] here for forever, months and months, and you'd think we'd have a name by now," Duggar said. "But it's harder than it seems. I feel like the more kids you have, the more you've used up ... the favorites."

Duggar and Seewald married in November 2014 and have three other children, daughter Ivy, 2, and sons Henry, 4, and Spurgeon, 5. Duggar shared a photo July 21 of her older children meeting Fern.

Duggar and Seewald had announced in February that they were expecting their fourth child after a miscarriage.

Duggar and her family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting. The family later starred on Counting On, which was canceled in June after 11 seasons.