Counting On star Jessa Duggar is going to be a mom of four.

The 28-year-old television personality is expecting her fourth child with her husband, Ben Seewald.

Duggar and Seewald already have two sons, Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and a daughter, Ivy, 20 months. The couple experienced a miscarriage in 2020.

Duggar confirmed news of her pregnancy by sharing a sonogram Thursday on Instagram.

"We're looking forward to summertime, and here's our #1 reason! Thank you, God, for this precious gift! #RainbowBaby," she captioned the post.

Duggar and Seewald also confirmed Duggar's pregnancy in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way!" the couple said.

"The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well," they added. "We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

Duggar shared a family photo with Seewald and their kids this week while vacationing in Florida.

"We traveled to Florida for a friend's wedding last weekend, and ended up making a mini vacation out of our trip! The kids were in awe of the beauty of the beach!" she said.

Duggar is the daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who have 19 children. The family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and now star on Counting On.

Duggar's sister Jinger Duggar welcomed her second child, daughter Evangeline, in November. Her brother Joseph Duggar is expecting his third child, a daughter, with his wife, Kendra Duggar.