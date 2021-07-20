Jessa Duggar is a mom of four.

The 28-year-old television personality recently welcomed her fourth child with her husband, Ben Seewald.

Duggar shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding her newborn baby.

"Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!" she captioned the post.

Duggar's sister Jill Duggar was among those to congratulate Duggar in the comments.

"Congrats sis! So happy for y'all!!" Jill Duggar wrote.

Duggar also shared the first part of her birth story in a video on her YouTube channel. In the video, Duggar discussed how she and Seewald were struggling to pick a name for their baby.

"Ben and I have been sitting on the [sex] here for forever, months and months, and you'd think we'd have a name by now," Duggar said. "But it's harder than it seems. I feel like the more kids you have, the more you've used up ... the favorites."

"And I haven't even liked the same names from pregnancy to pregnancy. It's kind of changed. I look back on my name list from previous pregnancies ... and none of them are just like, 'Wow.' So I kind of start from scratch," she added.

Duggar and Seewald have yet to share their new baby's name.

Duggar and Seewald married in November 2014 and have three other children, daughter Ivy, 2, and sons Henry, 4, and Spurgeon, 5. The couple announced in February that they were expecting their fourth child after a miscarriage.

"We're looking forward to summertime, and here's our #1 reason! Thank you, God, for this precious gift! #RainbowBaby," Duggar said on Instagram.

Duggar and her family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting. The family later starred on the show Counting On, which was canceled in June after 11 seasons.