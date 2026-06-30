'Jersey Shore' star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola addresses pregnancy speculation
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/30/2026
Jersey Shore star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola has addressed speculation she's pregnant with her second child.
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Sammi, 39, recently posted photos from her Jersey Shore co-star Jenni "JWoww" Farley's wedding to Zack Carpinello on Instagram, and she captioned her post, "Congratulations to such a beautiful couple, we are sooo beyond happy for you guys!"
Sammi added on Thursday, June 25, "To many years filled with love, newlyweds @jwoww @zackclayton."
Some of Sammi's Instagram followers questioned if Sammi is pregnant because in one of the photos, Sammi, who was wearing a sheer floral dress, covered her stomach with her hand.
And in another photo, Sammi and her husband, Justin May, were holding hands across her belly.
"Guys, I'm not pregnant again," Sammi wrote in the comments, shutting down all pregnancy rumors.
She went on to note, "It's so hard to lose this baby weight!"
While some Instagram users were quick to judge Sammi's body, many fans defended her and said she looked beautiful. Sammi supporters pointed out how body shaming women is disgusting.
One person commented, "Let your body heal! You look beautiful as always. You don't need to focus on the superficiality of this world. Enjoy this time with your baby and hubby."
Another fan wrote, "Girl I don't think you look pregnant at all! You look amazing!!!!!!!"
Justin and Sammi began dating in Summer 2023, and then Justin proposed marriage to his sweetheart in April 2024.
Sammi documented her journey to motherhood on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is currently airing its final season on MTV.
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Jenni, 41, meanwhile, married Zack in a surprise wedding in Old Bridge, NJ, on June 24.
Jenni designed movie-themed invitations and invited 50 guests to what they believed would be a red-carpet-style screening of her upcoming film, Nanny Cam, People reported.
But Jenni and Zack fooled their loved ones by exchanging vows instead.
"We envisioned a small, meaningful celebration focused on the people who matter most to us," Jenni told the magazine.
"We weren't interested in throwing the biggest wedding possible. We wanted an unforgettable moment shared with our closest family and friends. The goal was creating memories, not creating a production."
Jersey Shore premiered its first season in 2006 and launched many spinoffs including Snooki & JWoww and the latest Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.