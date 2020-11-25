Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is going to be a dad.

The 38-year-old television personality is expecting his first child with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, after a previous miscarriage.

Sorrentino shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos. The pictures show Sorrentino, Lauren Sorrentino and their dog in the kitchen with "Baby Sorrentino May 2021" spelled out in flour on the counter.

"We have a Baby Situation," Sorrentino captioned the post.

Lauren Sorrentino confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Our biggest blessing is on it's way @itsbabysituation," she wrote.

Sorrentino's Jersey Shore co-stars Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"OH My GODDDDD I AM SO HAPPY!!!!!" Farley wrote.

"LOVE YOU BOTH sooo sooo excited for you!" Polizzi added.

"Now that's a situation my dude!!!!" DelVecchio said.

Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino married in November 2018. The couple went public in November 2019 about Lauren Sorrentino having a miscarriage.

"It was heart-wrenching," Lauren Sorrentino said in an interview with Good Morning America. "When we found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years, and that it was our time and our blessing."

Sorrentino came to fame on the MTV series Jersey Shore and returned for the sequel series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered a fourth season this month. His co-star Deena Cortese is expecting her second child with her husband, Chris Buckner.