'Jersey Shore' star Jenni "JWoww" Farley marries in surprise wedding
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/26/2026
Jersey Shore star Jenni "JWoww" Farley has revealed she's married and that she surprised her own guests with the wedding.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jenni, 41, designed movie-themed invitations and invited 50 guests to what they believed would be a red-carpet-style screening of her upcoming film, Nanny Cam, on Wednesday, June 24, People reported.
But Jenni and her then-fiance, Zack Carpinello, 31, fooled their loved ones by exchanging vows instead.
"We envisioned a small, meaningful celebration focused on the people who matter most to us," Jenni told the magazine.
"We weren't interested in throwing the biggest wedding possible. We wanted an unforgettable moment shared with our closest family and friends. The goal was creating memories, not creating a production."
Guests gathered at Madison Modern Social in Old Bridge, NJ -- a contemporary restaurant that allowed the bride and groom to "focus on the moment" rather than "the pressure and expense" of a traditional wedding -- where their local mayor announced the wedding surprise and subsequently served as Jenni and Zack's officiant.
Jenni said making the day feel "authentic" and "family centered" was of the most importance to the couple.
"The surprise element, the family focus, and the intimate guest list all allowed us to create something personal and meaningful," Jenni said.
Jenni recalled how it was so exciting to see the expression on her guests' faces once they learned they were attending her wedding and not a movie premiere.
"We've spent months keeping this secret, creating invitations, planning the movie-themed details, and building the surprise," Jenni shared.
"Seeing our family and friends go from thinking they're attending a special screening for Nanny Cam to realizing they're actually at our wedding will be a moment we'll never forget."
Jenni and Zack made their grand entrance to "The Name's Bond..James Bond," composed by David Arnold for Casino Royale.
Jenni said her vision for her big day was "romantic, timeless, and worthy of a modern fairy tale" -- a balance between "elegance and drama."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The wedding decor featured ruby red and rose gold accents as well as candlelight and romantic florals.
"The overall inspiration was a modern Beauty and the Beast fairy tale with a dark romance twist," Jenni explained.
"Ruby became the thread that tied everything together. From my ruby ring and Zack's new rose gold wedding band featuring rubies, to our color palette and the gifts we incorporated for our children, the ruby represented love, family, and the next chapter of our story."
Jenni shares two children with her ex-husband, Roger Mathews -- a daughter Meilani, 11, and son Greyson, 10.
Jenni and Zack said they wanted the kids to feel "celebrated and included every step of the way," and so the professional wrestler apparently gave his stepdaughter a ruby birthstone ring, while Greyson received a soccer-themed gift.
"This wedding is about our family, not just the two of us," the pair said. "We wanted the day to celebrate not only our love story but also the family we've built together over the last seven years."
ADVERTISEMENT
Jenni and Zack exchanged both traditional and personal vows.
Jenni and Zack -- who grew up just one town apart -- got engaged on top of the Empire State Building in New York City on Jenni's 36th birthday in 2021.
"Zack has always loved me exactly as I am. He's supportive, patient, and puts family first," Jenni gushed.
And Zack shared of his wife, "I love Jenni's bold confidence and ambition on life, but also humorous and softer side that she pretty much only shows me!"
At the wedding reception, guests dined on great food, cocktails and a multi-tiered cake that made the celebration feel more like a family affair than "a traditional wedding reception," according to the couple.
Once they said, "I do," Jenni and Zack were looking forward to traveling to Italy and Switzerland for their honeymoon.
From there, the couple said they're excited to have "more family adventures, continued growth together, and creating a lifetime of memories with our children, family, and friends."
Jersey Shore premiered its first season in 2006 and launched many spinoffs including Snooki & JWoww and the latest Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.