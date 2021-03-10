Jersey Shore star Jenni "JWoww" Farley is engaged to be married.

The 35-year-old television personality got engaged to her boyfriend, wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello, at the Empire State Building in New York City in February.

Farley shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos from her engagement. The pictures show Farley and Carpinello kissing and enjoying champagne at the top of the Empire State Building.

In addition, Farley's engagement ring can be seen on her left hand.

"On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building @zackclayton," Farley captioned the post.

Carpinello confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"My always and forever. You made me the happiest I've ever been. I love you more than anything @jwoww," he wrote.

Jersey Shore stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola were among those to congratulate Farley and Carpinello in the comments.

"Love you guys so much," Polizzi wrote.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's wife, Lauren Sorrentino, also celebrated the news.

"I'm so excited for you two!! Love you guys! Cheers to forever!" she said.

Farley was previously married to Roger Mathews and has two children, daughter Meilani Alexandra, 6, and son Greyson Valor, 4, with her ex-husband. She started dating Carpinello in April 2019.

Farley came to fame on the MTV reality series Jersey Shore and now stars on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.