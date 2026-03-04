"This farewell season marks the culmination of a franchise that entertained millions with major life milestones, laugh-out-loud chaos, and the unfiltered chemistry that defined an era of reality television," MTV said in a statement.
"The Shore family is going bigger than ever, celebrating the moments that made this franchise a cultural phenomenon. The all-new season is packed with fist-pump-worthy milestones and unforgettable moments."
The 18 new episodes will feature "fist-pump worthy milestones and unforgettable moments," according to the network, including pregnancies, baby showers, bachelorette parties, gender reveals, births, birthdays, weddings and more.
The end of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will serve as a final chapter, as the roommates take one last unforgettable ride together.
In the show's final episodes, Angelina will embark "on a full emotional roller coaster," and Deena will be shown organizing charity events as PTA president.
Pauly D will launch his own record label as his relationship with girlfriend Nikki continues to grow, and JWoww will celebrate her 40th birthday and direct her second movie.
JWoww will also be "dropping truth bombs and stirring up conversations no one else will touch," MTV teased.
The Situation, now 10 years sober, will show off his abs as he focuses on fitness and opens a rehab center.
Snooki will juggle life as a mom, friend and "boss lady" while proving she can still be the life of the party.
Ronnie will join the group on trips and open up about his struggles, and his ex, Sammi, will pack milestone moments, including childbirth and a wedding, into just eight months.
And Vinny, who is still single, will take his standup career to the next level by going on tour and hosting a celebratory "roast" for the family.
Jersey Shore premiered in 2009 and was a pop-culture phenomenon that spanned nearly 300 episodes and multiple spinoffs.
Previous seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation are available for streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.