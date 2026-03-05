"This farewell season marks the culmination of a franchise that entertained millions with major life milestones, laugh-out-loud chaos, and the unfiltered chemistry that defined an era of reality television," MTV said in a statement.
But according to the Jersey Shore cast, they're not retiring once the second half of the show's eighth season wraps.
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, March 4, "Legends don't retire -- they take the story somewhere new. The network changed. The legacy didn't. Jersey Shore forever. The next wave is coming."
He reiterated shortly afterwards, "Legends don't retire -- they make their own lane. The network changed. The legacy never did. Jersey Shore forever. The next move is bigger."
Although MTV is clearly ending Jersey Shore's run on its network, it appears the cast and the show's production company, 495 Productions, are confident other networks or streaming services are interested in striking a deal to air a reality show featuring the Jersey Shore cast.
The Situation is also not the only Jersey Shore cast member who is pushing hard to dispute that the show is over, and so it seems there may be some bad blood between the fist-pumping stars and MTV.
A video has been circulating on social media in which Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio says, "Final?! Who said anything about final?! We're just getting started."
Jenni "JWoww" Farley promises, "MTV is changing, but we're not."
After The Situation insists their story "will continue," Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola teases, "I can't wait for you guys to see what we have in store for you."
Vinny Guadagnino says "it's just an intermission" that's coming up, and more cast members note how more planning will be done and more vacations are needed to be had.
Snooki wraps the video by thanking Jersey Shore's loyal "ride or die" fans.
"We cannot wait to make more messy episode and seasons for you guys!" Snooki says.
The video concludes with the following message: "The comeback is always greater than the setback."
The Jersey Shore cast shared the video on X, and many of them wrote alongside it: "Legends don't retire -- they reroute. The network changed. The legacy didn't. Jersey Shore is forever. Just wait until you see what's next."
MTV is owned by Paramount, which is going through a significant restructuring after reaching a deal last week to buy Warner Bros. for $111 billion.
Jersey Shore premiered its first season in 2006 and launched many spinoffs including Snooki & JWoww and the latest Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which went on a hiatus after MTV aired its reunion episode in late September 2025.