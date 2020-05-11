Jerry Stiller, an actor and comedian whose long career included roles in Seinfeld and The King of Queens, has died at age 92.

"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad," Ben Stiller wrote alongside a photo of his father.

Jerry Stiller, who starred in Broadway performances of The Ritz and Hurlyburly, famously formed a comedy duo with his wife, Anne Meara. The pair appeared on radio and television commercials and on variety shows such as The Ed Sullivan Show.

Jerry Stiller starred as the often angry father of Jason Alexander's George Costanza character on Seinfeld, appearing on 30 episodes of the popular sitcom. Jerry Stiller's character, Frank, was known for creating his own holiday named Festivus and for attempting to sell a bra for men.

The television star also portrayed Arthur, the father of Leah Remini 's Carrie on The King of Queens. He appeared in both Zoolander films, which starred Ben Stiller , who also served as director.

Meara died in 2015 at age 85.