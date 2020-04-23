Netflix is giving a glimpse of Jerry Seinfeld's forthcoming comedy special.

The streaming service shared a poster and trailer for the special, 23 Hours to Kill, on Thursday.

In the poster and teaser, Seinfeld, 65, plays a James Bond-like secret agent named Mr. S. He faces off with the villain Blowfish after interfering with his plans.

The trailer also features a clip from Seinfeld's standup routine where he pokes fun at the gaps under bathroom stalls.

"Now that even super-villains want stand up specials, only secret agent comedians can stop them!" Seinfeld tweeted Thursday.

23 Hours to Kill is Seinfeld's first original standup comedy special in 22 years. The special was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York and premieres May 5.

Seinfeld also hosts the Netflix talk show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which features Seinfeld interviewing different comedians. Netflix started streaming the show's 11th season in July.