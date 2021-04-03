Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld performed at New York City's Gotham Comedy Club when the venue reopened after being shuttered for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You better believe I will be on stage tonight 8:00pm @GothamComedy Opening God Damn Night! NYC Lives!" Seinfeld tweeted Friday.

He later changed the start time to 7 p.m.

The performance, which played to limited capacity, was sold out.

"It felt like getting electrocuted in a good way -- in a good way," Seinfeld told reporters after the show.

"The audience was great, and I was actually feeling like: 'Can I still do this?' You wonder if you remember. It's like not playing tennis for a year. And so, as soon as I get up, the audience exploded and I just felt so at home," he added. "And I love this club -- I love performing in New York. I didn't want to get emotional but I'm really excited to be helping to bring it back."

The comedy club opened in 1996. Its first stand-up performers were Paul Provenza, Mike Royce, Sara Silverman and Dave Chapelle.

Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Sebastian Maniscalco and Trevor Noah have also played there.