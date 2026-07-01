The actor, TV personality and BB Super Fan will anchor Big Brother's companion series when its second season premieres Friday, July 10 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.
The one-hour debut episode of Big Brother: Unlocked's new season will feature a new interactive fan vote that will impact the game and a live studio audience.
"Big Brother is my summer and rolls into my fall too. I'm already watching on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, so the fact that CBS is now paying me to do it is kind of amazing," Jerry said in a statement.
"It's an absolute honor to sit next to Derrick -- 'Champ,' as I call him -- and Taylor, who is my all-time favoriteBig Brother winner (sorry, [Jag Bains])."
Jerry said his new position is what people call "a dream gig" in "showbiz."
He continued, "I'll do my best to be the voice of the fans, but as [host Julie Chen Moonves] says, expect the unexpected."
"And most importantly, remember to love one another. I'm soooo excited to join the BIG BROTHER fam!" he concluded.
For the first time, Big Brother: Unlocked viewers will hear the cheers and see the reactions from a live studio audience.
Big Brother: Unlocked will feature exclusive footage from inside the house as well as extended interviews, surprise guest appearances, and behind-the-scenes access.
"Packed with new segments and returning fan favorites, the series breaks down gameplay, evaluates the competition and shares insider perspectives," CBS teased.
The premiere of Big Brother 28 -- which CBS described as the show's "biggest season" yet -- will be 90 minutes long.
According to the network, Big Brother's 28th season will feature the most programming hours ever -- including the milestone 1,000th episode.
Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to stream live footage via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand.
Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.
Ashley Hollis, a 25-year-old attorney from Chicago, IL, wonBig Brother's 27th season and took home the $750,000 prize by a 6-1 jury vote over the season's runner-up, Vince Panaro, during the two-hour finale that aired in September 2025 on CBS.