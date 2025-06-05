Jerri, a three-time Survivor castaway, therefore took to Instagram and shared her reaction to the news she won't be participating inSurvivor's milestone season, which is set to begin filming soon and will air in Spring 2026.
"I'm devastated as well, as you can imagine," Jerri admitted.
"The outpouring of support and encouragement from everybody online has just been so helpful in helping me start the process of healing right now, but I'm not going to lie: I am pissed, I'm disappointed, I'm sad, and I sometimes am asking that very same question too: How am I going to get through this?"
Jerri was a memorable villain on Survivor: The Australian Outback, the show's second season that aired in 2001. She later returned for Survivor: All-Stars, and the audience during the live finale made it clear that they weren't rooting for her.
Jerri also tried to outwit, outplay and outlast on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains. She made it to the Final 4 on Heroes vs. Villains, which was her best placement in the game of all her seasons.
Jerri said she had been sitting in nature with her own thoughts, "connecting with the Earth again" and trying to process what happened.
And all that Jerri could seem to conclude was that the Survivor snub was "utter disrespect."
"I have spent the past 25 years of my life -- which is almost half of my life -- involved in, supporting, being a part of making an effort to be a part of theSurvivor community," Jerri complained.
After 25 years, Jerri said it should've been "a no-brainer" to cast her on a season that will celebrate Survivor.
"I know what I've been through, and people who are old enough to have watched Season 2 when it was happening live, real time, understand what I've sacrificed and what I've given up in my life for that show," she vented.
Jerri got emotional during her rant and asked viewers of her video to forgive her.
"It's really hard to feel unappreciated on that level, and I check my ego every once in a while, like, 'There are hundreds of people now who have played that game,' but I know what I brought to the table was special and unique because it was me," Jerri insisted.
"It was authentically me. And nobody else can be me, no matter how hard they try."
But Jerri acknowledged that she's proud of what she's done and what she has achieved.
"Did I want more? Oh hell yeah! I'm an actress!" Jerri noted, adding how she had put on a great act when playing Survivor.
"And now, being a woman in your 50s is already sometimes difficult enough, because I've always heard the saying that when you get into your 50s, you become irrelevant -- nobody notices you anymore, and I can feel that. And this is actually proof that it's happening.â€
Jerri continued: "As sad and as mad as I am right now, I also know that I'm very strong, and this kind of sh-t just makes me stronger and more ambitious."
Jerri said she's not sure what's next for her but her "Survivor chapters are closed" now.
"It was very clear that's what Jeff Probst and [executive producer Matt Van Wagenen] thought, was that I should be grateful because I am the only person to experience a three-season character arc," Jerri said.
"Oh! I should just be so grateful for that. But you know what? You know what's even better than that? Watching someone come full circle. And that is what I was robbed of. That is what was stolen from me."
Jerri admitted she had to figure out how to get through this crushing blow.
"Personally, I am done watching it. I am not going to watch any of it anymore. I refuse to support a franchise that doesn't support and get behind its pivotal people," Jerri ranted.
"They get behind the men -- that they do! But when it comes to the women who are powerful and strong on Survivor, none of us have gotten properly supported and lifted up! And that is the real travesty here."
Jerri apparently has no hope that Survivorwill change and embrace more women in the future.
"It's obviously set up for a man to win. There are all these strong men on that show, and there needs to be more strong women on that show to make it an amazing f-cking season!" Jerri complained.
"There are so many amazing women -- not just myself. But other people. [For instance, Abi-Maria Gomes]! Maria is an amazing, strong woman who was robbed of her win and deserved another chance... Can you imagine if Abi-Maria and I were on the same season?! That would be epic."
Jerri also gave a shout-out to Karla Cruz Godoy.
"If you want to go new era, get the women who kicked f-ck-ng ass!" Jerri shouted.
"Come on! This is so upsetting! Not just because I am not on it, but because of who is and who isn't! It's still fresh. This is all still fresh... I am not laying down. If anyone is going to end my story, it's going to be me! Not Jeff, not Matt Wagenen, not CBS."
The 24 veteran castaways are a representation of Survivor's long-standing history, as they've been plucked from Season 1 -- which had premiered in May 2000 -- all the way through Season 49, which just wrapped filming and will air on CBS this fall.
Two of the Survivor 50's 24 castaways will be fromSurvivor's 49th season, and their identities will be announced at a later date.
Many fans have been complaining about the Survivor 50 cast since a whopping 11 of the 24 castaways are from the past five seasons of Survivor, and five of those returning players are from Seasons 48 and 49.
Survivor's middle era also appears to have been neglected given there are no Season 50 castaways who originally competed on Seasons 19 through 31.