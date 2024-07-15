In light of his fancy ride, Jeremy told Jenn that the other bachelors probably assumed he was overcompensating for something when, in actuality, he has "a really big p-nis."
Jenn couldn't believe Jeremy had said that, and the 29-year-old real estate investor from New York, NY, apparently threw her off a little bit.
"I don't like people flexing like that," Brian Autz told the cameras.
Later on, Jeremy was talking to Jenn in the car he had driven, and Brian -- who apparently stole the keys to the Corvette -- interrupted the pair's time. Jeremy called Brian's stunt "childish," and it was an awkward exchange. Jeremy, however, chose to keep his cool and walk away from the dispute.
Jenn acknowledged it was "a bold move" on Brian's part to hop in the vehicle, and Jeremy was clearly pissed off. The scene allows fans to assume more drama is yet to come between these two suitors.