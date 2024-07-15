Disney/John Fleenor

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/15/2024



ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremy Simon shares the type of love he's looking for

Jeremy Simon has a passion for real estate

bachelor's love language is physical touch

Jeremy Simon's family appears to be supportive of his stint on reality TV

ADVERTISEMENT

ABC says Jeremy Simon wants to find his forever love

Jeremy has a side gig working in fitness and nutrition

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.