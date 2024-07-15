Jeremy Simon was already wrapped up in drama on The Bachelorette's Season 21 premiere starring Jenn Tran.

When Jenn's The Bachelorette season premiered on July 8 on ABC, Jeremy pulled up in a red Corvette and introduced himself to Jenn in an unusual way.

In light of his fancy ride, Jeremy told Jenn that the other bachelors probably assumed he was overcompensating for something when, in actuality, he has "a really big p-nis."

Jenn couldn't believe Jeremy had said that, and the 29-year-old real estate investor from New York, NY, apparently threw her off a little bit.

"I don't like people flexing like that," Brian Autz told the cameras.

Later on, Jeremy was talking to Jenn in the car he had driven, and Brian -- who apparently stole the keys to the Corvette -- interrupted the pair's time. Jeremy called Brian's stunt "childish," and it was an awkward exchange. Jeremy, however, chose to keep his cool and walk away from the dispute.

Jenn acknowledged it was "a bold move" on Brian's part to hop in the vehicle, and Jeremy was clearly pissed off. The scene allows fans to assume more drama is yet to come between these two suitors.

Until The Bachelorette continues on ABC, let's find out some information about Jeremy Simon right now.

Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette bachelor Jeremy Simon.


Jeremy Simon shares the type of love he's looking for

Jeremy wants a love that is fun, even when a couple is doing absolutely nothing together, according to BachelorNation.com.

While Jeremy has had long-term relationships in the past, he's been unlucky in love ever since.

"If loving me is wrong, you don't wanna be right," Jeremy recently wrote on Instagram.


Jeremy Simon has a passion for real estate

Jeremy works as a real estate partner at Daisy, where he began working in January 2024, according to his LinkedIn.

Prior to Daisy, Jeremy worked in real estate acquisitions for AvantStay from September 2020 to August 2021.

Jeremy also previously held down jobs in investment sales and project management.

The Bachelorette bachelor's love language is physical touch

Jeremy is hoping his future wife is ready for all the cuddles and kisses.

Jeremy want to have great communication with his partner and share a similar sense of humor.

When Jeremy isn't working hard at his career, he loves staying active, traveling the world, and spending time with his family.


Jeremy Simon's family appears to be supportive of his stint on reality TV

Jeremy's family is from Connecticut. In fact, Jeremy graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Civil Engineering and Mathematics in 2016.

Jeremy's father, Greg Simon, told CT Insider of Jeremy's journey on The Bachelorette, "It's an interesting adventure for my son."
 

ABC says Jeremy Simon wants to find his forever love

Jeremy is a spontaneous, loyal and generous guy, according to ABC.

When Jeremy loves, he loves hard, and he desires a long-lasting relationship.

The suitor also enjoys coming up with creative ideas for special date nights.


Jeremy has a side gig working in fitness and nutrition

Jeremy is a certified personal trainer as well as a certified sports nutrition coach.

He enjoys surfing, canoeing and other outdoor activities such as ATVing.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

