Jeremy Simon will be one of 25 bachelors hoping to win Jenn Tran's heart when her The Bachelorette season airs on ABC this summer. Jeremy is a 29-year-old real estate investor from New York, NY. Jeremy hopes to receive rose after rose on The Bachelorette's upcoming season since Jenn finally has the power back. Jenn will be making all of the decisions after having her heart broken by Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor's 28th season. Jenn's journey to find love wrapped filming in May, and The Bachelorette's 21st season is set to premiere Monday, July 8 at 8PM ET\/PT on ABC. The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer recently teased that calling Jenn's season "crazy" is "an understatement," and Jenn has also said that her ending will be "shocking" to viewers. So will Jeremy have anything to do with that unprecedented ending? Will fans watch Jeremy go all the way and secure Jenn's final rose? Until The Bachelorette airs its new season, let's find out some information about Jeremy Simon right now. Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette bachelor Jeremy Simon. Jeremy Simon shares the type of love he's looking forJeremy wants a love that is fun, even when a couple is doing absolutely nothing together, according to BachelorNation.com. While Jeremy has had long-term relationships in the past, he's been unlucky in love ever since. Jeremy Simon has passions in real estate and fitness Jeremy works as a real estate partner at Daisy. He's also a certified personal trainer and a certified sports nutrition coach on the side. Jeremy just began his position at Daisy in January 2024. Prior to Daisy, Jeremy worked in real estate acquisitions for AvantStay from September 2020 to August 2021. Jeremy also previously held down jobs in investment sales and project management. The Bachelorette bachelor's love language is physical touchJeremy is hoping his future wife is ready for all the cuddles and kisses. Jeremy want to have great communication with his partner and share a similar sense of humor. When Jeremy isn't working hard at his career, he loves staying active, traveling the world, and spending time with his family. Jeremy Simon's family appears to be supportive of his stint on reality TVJeremy's family is from Connecticut. In fact, Jeremy graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Civil Engineering and Mathematics in 2016. Jeremy's father, Greg Simon, told CT Insider of Jeremy's journey on The Bachelorette, "It's an interesting adventure for my son." ABC says Jeremy Simon wants to find his forever love Jeremy is a spontaneous, loyal and generous guy, according to ABC. When Jeremy loves, he loves hard, and he desires a long-lasting relationship. The suitor also enjoys coming up with creative ideas for special date nights.