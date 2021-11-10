Jeremy Roloff is a dad of three.

The 31-year-old television personality welcomed his third child, son Radley Knight, with his wife, Audrey Roloff, on Monday.

Roloff shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos of himself and Audrey Roloff with their baby boy.

"Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff! Born the 8th of November at 6:32 am. @audreyroloff showed immense strength and surrender and I'm completely amazed at her," Roloff captioned the post.

"The Roloff household is healthy and full of joy, thank you all for the prayers and well wishes," he said. "Cheers to Radley!"

Audrey Roloff confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"It's a BOY!!! Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff. Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 am 9.1 lbs 21.5 in and born en caul which was wild! I can't wait to share his birth story with you soon," Audrey Roloff wrote.

"We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery," she said. "A word that I had been praying over this birth was 'harmony.' And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences."

Roloff and Audrey Roloff married in September 2014 and have two other children, daugther Ember Jean, 4, and son Bode James, 22 months. The couple announced in July that they were expecting their third child.

"Our family's growing! May I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now?" Roloff joked on Instagram.

Roloff and his family came to fame on the TLC reality series Little People, Big World. The series centers on Roloff's parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, and brother Zach Roloff, all of whom have dwarfism.

Roloff and Audrey Roloff left Little People, Big World in 2018.