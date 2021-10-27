Jeremy Renner discussed his upcoming Hawkeye series coming to Disney+ while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel mentioned Tuesday how trailers for the Marvel series make direct references to Hawkeye comic books.

Renner confirmed that characters from the comics, including dog Lucky, will make an appearance on the show. Renner also said other aspects from the comics, including how Hawkeye starts to suffer from hearing loss, will be present.

"We used the comics a lot as a basis for the look and format of the show," the actor said.

Renner also discussed how he will be donning his Hawkeye costume at his daughter's school in the near future as he serves as a valet.

Renner said this was the first time he has asked to have something from a Marvel set despite his fellow Avengers co-stars taking home multiple items in the past.

"Over the decade or so of doing the Avengers and all this sort of stuff I never took anything because they asked us not to and my mom taught me well," he said.

"All the other Avengers took stuff, the dirt bags," Renner continued before joking with Kimmel how Chris Hemsworth has taken home multiple Thor hammers.

