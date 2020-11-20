Jeremih is in "critical condition" amid his hospitalization for COVID-19.

The singer's rep gave an update Thursday to Variety, saying Jeremih was no longer on a ventilator.

"J was just pulled off the ventilator," the rep said. "He's still in ICU in critical condition. Please keep him in your prayers."

Jeremih's rep told Deadline the 33-year-old singer has a severe case of COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 condition he's experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions," the rep said. "There's no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently. Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body."

"Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he's ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him," Chance the Rapper tweeted Saturday.

Jeremih released the album MihTy with Ty Dolla Sign in 2018. He is known for the singles "Birthday Sex," "Don't Tell 'Em" featuring YG and "U 2 Luv" with Ne-Yo.