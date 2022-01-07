Jeremiah Duggar is engaged to be married.

The 23-year-old television personality recently proposed to his girlfriend, Hannah Wissmann, less than three months after going public with their relationship.

Duggar shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside photos from his proposal.

"She said YES!!!! Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!" Duggar captioned the post.

Duggar thanked his twin brother, Jed Duggar, and sister-in-law Katey Nakatsu Duggar for their help with his proposal.

Wissman confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!! Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more. You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!" Wissman wrote.

Duggar and Wissmann went public with their relationship in late October.

"Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!!" Duggar said on Instagram at the time. "Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future."

Duggar and his family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and went on to star on Counting On. He is the 11th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children.