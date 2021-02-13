Brayden Smith, a popular contestant on the TV game show Jeopardy!, has died at the age of 24, his family said.

"We are heartbroken to share that our dear Brayden Smith recently passed away unexpectedly. We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy," his mother Debbie Smith tweeted Friday.

Brayden Smith was a Las Vegas resident and five-time Jeopardy! champion who competed on several of late host Alex Trebek's final episodes.

Smith died Feb. 5, but his death was not announced until Friday.

No cause has been disclosed.

"The Jeopardy! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden's family. He will be missed," the show's Twitter feed said.

Trebek died of cancer in November at the age of 80.