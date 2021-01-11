Jeopardy! is giving a glimpse of its new episodes featuring Ken Jennings as guest host.

Jennings, a Jeopardy! contestant who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show, will make his debut as guest host Monday following longtime host Alex Trebek 's death.

In a teaser Monday, Jennings takes the Jeopardy! stage and pays tribute to Trebek, who died at age 80 in November following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"Sharing the stage with Alex Trebek was one of the greatest honors of my life. Like all Jeopardy! fans, I miss Alex very much," Jennings says.

Jennings shared Trebek's advice about hosting Jeopardy! during an interview with Good Morning America last week. Jennings said he spoke to Trebek the weekend of his death.

"He was frail but he was still very much Alex," Jennings said. "I remember him just being very confident in me to be a guest host if he ever needed that. We were hoping we'd have him with us for longer."

"I was reminded of the thing he always emphasized about the show, which was he is not the star of the show," he added. "It's just hard to imagine that in the TV landscape today, a star of his size saying, 'Hey, the game is now about you.' But that was great advice."

Jeopardy! aired Trebek's final episodes last week.

Jennings apologized in January after his past "unartful and insensitive" tweets resurfaced online after being named the first interim Jeopardy! host.