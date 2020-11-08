Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the TV game show announced Sunday. He was 80.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the Jeopardy! Twitter feed said.

"Today we lost a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family," Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, said in a statement.

"For 37 amazing years, Alex was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world. He was the heart and soul of Jeopardy! and he will be deeply missed by everyone who made him part of their lives. Our hearts go out to Jean, Matthew, Emily and Nicky."

The Canadian-born star announced in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

"With the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease," Trebek said at the time.

He underwent chemotherapy and was in near remission, but the disease surged again and he underwent further treatment.

Trebek -- who earned a philosophy degree from the University of Ottawa -- hosted Jeopardy! from 1984 until earlier this year, filming episodes during the coronavirus pandemic.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

He won five Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host for his work.

Trebek's career also included stints presiding over Music Hop, The Wizard of Odds, Double Dare, High Rollers, Battlestars, Classic Concentration and To Tell the Truth.