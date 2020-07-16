Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced Thursday that his cancer treatment is going well.

Trebek recorded a video message posted on the official Jeopardy! social media.

"I'm doing well. I've been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal," Trebek said. "My numbers are good. I'm feeling great."

Trebek came forward with his diagnosis of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March of 2019. He has undergone chemotherapy treatments but continues to host the game show.

In March 2020, Trebek shared a video on the anniversary of his diagnosis, saying 18% of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients survive the first year.

Jeopardy! is currently on hiatus due to COVID-19 production shutdowns. In the meantime, Trebek says in the video that he is recording new introduction segments for some classic episodes the game show will air.

Trebek's book, The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life is out July 21, which he mentioned in his latest video. He has said when he decides to retire from hosting, he will ask the show for 30 seconds at the end of his last episode to say a few words, but so far he says he is eager to return to hosting once production resumes.