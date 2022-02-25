Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is engaged to be married.

Schneider, 43, announced her engagement to her girlfriend, Genevieve Davis, on Thursday.

Schneider shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Davis wearing their engagement rings.

"She said yes! Well, actually I said yes, but then I wanted to propose too, so she said yes as well lol," Schneider captioned the post.

"I couldn't be happier or more proud to be marrying the very best person in the entire world, and I'm so glad to be sharing my life with her. It's great to be able to introduce her to people as 'Genevieve, my fiancee,'" she said.

Journalist Katie Couric and actress Shannon Purser were among those to congratulate Schneider in the comments.

"Congratulations!" Couric wrote, adding heart emojis.

"Congratulations to you both!!!" Purser said.

Schneider ended a 40-game winning streak on Jeopardy! in January, the second-longest winning streak in the show's history. She earned more than $1.3 million in prize money.

Schneider, an engineering manager, subsequently said on Good Morning America that she wasn't sad about losing her streak to Rhone Talsma.

"It's hard to be that sad when I've done so much better than I expected," she said. "This is it. I know the answer of how far I go. It's 40 and that's something that I could never be disappointed in, winning that many games."

Schneider, who is transgender, also encouraged other trans people to follow their dreams.

"Specifically to trans people out there, anything you wanted to do before, you can still keep chasing those same dreams," she said.