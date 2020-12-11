Actress, comedian and author Jenny Slate announced on Thursday's edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers that she is pregnant with her first child.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conversation kicked off with Meyers asking his guest what she had been doing for the past nine months during the coronavirus pandemic.

"On Night 1 of the lockdown, we had a really romantic night of being together, real sweet with my fiance, and then I did what everyone else did. I kind of hunkered down and baked a lot of bread," Slate said in a remote interview from her Massachusetts home.

"I think I might have baked too much bread or ate too much bread. You tell me, Seth," she added, standing up to show off her substantial baby bump. "How have the exact nine months been? They've been real pregnant for me."

Slate, 38, is known for her roles in the sitcoms Parks & Recreation and Married; animated series, Bob's Burgers and Big Mouth; and the film, Obvious Child.

The author of the book, Little Weirds, announced her engagement to art curator Ben Shattuck in 2019.