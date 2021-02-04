Jenny Slate is a new mom.

The 38-year-old actress confirmed on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her fiance, Ben Shattuck.

"What a beautiful thing to happen to me," Slate said. "My baby is six weeks old now."

Slate shared her baby girl's name, Ida, after host Jimmy Kimmel asked if she gave her daughter "a special pandemic name."

"We should have thought more about giving her something to commemorate this distinct time in our universe. We named her Ida," she said.

Slate said she and Shattuck considered Eastern European names, including Bagrat, before ultimately choosing Ida.

"We don't have any family members named Ida, but we did kind of look into our heritage. My side of the family is from all over the place, Jewish people from all over the place, and one of the places they're from is from Eastern Europe," she said.

Slate said giving birth during COVID-19 was an intense experience, although Shattuck was allowed to be with her in the delivery room.

"It's a really major time to have a baby right now. It's like, wow, we're really doing this," the actress said. "We had our masks on and everything, and that's good, because I was making a lot of faces I might not want him to remember maybe later."

"It was a totally extreme experience, during which I completely lost any filter I might have already had left," she added of the birth. "After I had the baby, it was like, 'Ahh, the baby's out! She's here!' I just was like, 'Did, did, did my vagina rip in half? Does anyone know?'"

Slate first announced her daughter's birth Wednesday to Entertainment Tonight.

"I can say, without a doubt, that motherhood is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me," she said. "I feel really lucky and happy."

Slate and Shattuck got engaged in September 2019 and announced Slate's pregnancy on Late Night with Seth Meyers in December.

Slate voices Judy Tobin on the new Fox animated series The Great North, which premiered in January. The series also features the voices of Nick Offerman, Will Forte, Dulce Sloan, Paul Rust and Aparna Nancherla.