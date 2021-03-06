Jennifer Tilly has announced she is reprising her role of Tiffany on the upcoming Syfy/USA Network horror show, Chucky.

"Who would've thought when I made my first #Chucky movie in 1998, that I would still be playing "Tiffany" over 20 years later! Chucky is like that bad boyfriend who is so good that you just can't quit him! Here is a polaroid of me on the set of #BrideofChucky," Tilly tweeted Friday.

Chucky is a doll possessed by a serial killer. He first appeared in Don Mancini's 1988 movie Child's Play, which spawned six sequels, most recently Cult of Chucky in 2017.

Tiffany is the murderer's girlfriend.

A remake of the original film was released in June 2019 with Mark Hamill, Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry.

Mancini was not involved with the remake, but is the show-runner for the TV series and will direct the first episode.

In addition to Tilly, the show will star Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak) and BjoÌˆrgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day.)

"An idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage 'Chucky' doll turns up at a suburban yard sale," a synopsis of the show said.

"Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town's deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky's past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

Chucky is expected to debut later this year.