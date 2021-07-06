Jennifer Lopez is back with new music.

The 51-year-old singer released the song "Cambia el Paso" with Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro on Monday.

In "Cambia el Paso," Lopez sings about a woman who leaves a bad relationship behind.

Lopez said in an interview on SiriusXM last week that "Cambia el Paso" is about "change."

"Well, definitely for me, it was about change," the star said. "The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step. Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do. If something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance."

"For me, because I started as a dancer, to me, dance is life, and joy, and happiness," she added. "So whenever I'm talking about dance, I'm talking about something else. All she wants to do is just dance, dance, dance, dance again. You gotta live. You gotta be yourself. You got to be happy. And that's what the record's about."

Lopez released two songs, "Pa' Ti" with Maluma and "Lonely" with Maluma, for the film Marry Me in 2020, along with the single "In the Morning." She released her eighth studio album, A.K.A., in 2014.

Lopez will discuss her music in the Paramount+ revival of Behind the Music, which premieres July 29. She will also star in the upcoming Netflix sci-fi thriller film Atlas.

