Jennifer Lopez says her 12-year-old twins are her "pride and joy."

The 51-year-old singer and actress praised her kids, daughter Emme and son Max, during Monday's episode of Today. Emme and Max are Lopez's children with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony

Lopez voiced her pride while discussing Emme's first book, Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day, released in September. The sloth-themed picture book is about "the everyday power of prayer."

"Both of them, they're my pride and joy," Lopez said of her kids. "Just the fact that she wanted to kind of share the gift of prayer with other children, that she wanted to save the sloths. I'm like, wow. Just the better version of you."

"It's an amazing thing to just watch her grow up and become her own little person," she added of Emme.

Lopez also discussed her fiance, retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez , who has two daughters of his own, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. Lopez said Rodriguez was sleeping at the time.

"Nobody works more than he does. He is kind of a fuel underneath my wings these days. He's doing great," the star said.

"We're just looking forward to the holidays, to Christmas and New Year's and spending it with the fam," she added.

Lopez called Rodriguez a "blessing" while celebrating his 45th birthday in July.

"You are on TV right now and I'm sitting here in the studio watching you and thinking about how I only want to be right here with you... laughing and joking and enjoying life together... whatever that is, wherever that is... doesn't matter. That's the blessing I have in you... happy birthday 13," she said.

Lopez released a lyric video for her new song "In the Morning" in November. She will be honored with the Billboard Women in Music Icon Award at Billboard's Women in Music event Thursday.