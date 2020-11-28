Pop music icon Jennifer Lopez has released an official lyric video for her new single, "In the Morning."

Words to the song scroll across the screen as Lopez, 51, is seen naked either from the side or with her limbs strategically placed.

"With this latest release, In The Morning, written and produced by Jackson Foote, Johnny Simpson, James Abrahart (J Hart), Jennifer Lopez, Jeremy Dussolliet, Tim Sommers, Patrick Ingunza, and Daniel Rondon, JLO assures her listeners that words of affirmation are the most impactful love language," a press release said.

"'In The Morning' demands certainty in declarations of love insisting that assuredness be a constant and not just in moments where passions are roaring."

The video has gotten nearly 250,000 views since it was posted on YouTube Friday.

Lopez and Colombian singer Maluma premiered their songs "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" at last weekend's American Music Awards ceremony.