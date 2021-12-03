Jennifer Lopez has released a new music video for her song "On My Way" from her upcoming romantic comedy titled Marry Me.

Lopez sings about finding love again in front of giant screens that feature scenes from the film in the clip released on Friday.

"And every heartbreak was a yellow brick road/ Pointing me straight, just taking me home/ I was never lost, I was just passing through/ I was on my way to you," Lopez sings.

"On My Way" is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer.

Marry Me comes to theaters on Feb. 11, 2022. Lopez portrays pop star Kat Valdez who marries a stranger (Owen Wilson), after her fiance (Maluma) cheats on her.

The film is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby. Kat Coiro serves as director.