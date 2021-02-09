Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson rom-com 'Marry Me' delayed to 2022
UPI News Service, 02/09/2021
Universal has announced that its upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, has been delayed until Feb. 11, 2022.
The film was set to be released on May 14, 2021. The delay is connected to the COVID-19 pandemic as movie theaters continue to deal with closures.
Lopez stars as a pop star who finds out that her rock star fiance, portrayed by singer Maluma, has cheated on her at their Madison Square Garden wedding. Lopez then randomly selects Wilson, who was watching from an audience, to marry instead.
Marry Me is directed by Kat Coiro based on a screenplay by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill. The film is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby.
