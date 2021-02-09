Universal has announced that its upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, has been delayed until Feb. 11, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film was set to be released on May 14, 2021. The delay is connected to the COVID-19 pandemic as movie theaters continue to deal with closures.

Lopez stars as a pop star who finds out that her rock star fiance, portrayed by singer Maluma, has cheated on her at their Madison Square Garden wedding. Lopez then randomly selects Wilson, who was watching from an audience, to marry instead.

Marry Me is directed by Kat Coiro based on a screenplay by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill. The film is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby.

Lopez and Maluma will be providing original music. Sarah Silverman, Chloe Coleman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau and Utkarsh Ambudkar also star.

Universal also announced that an untitled horror film from studio Blumhouse will be released on Jan. 28, 2022.