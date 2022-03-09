Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion and more are set to perform at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which take place on March 22.

Host LL Cool J Charlie Puth , Maneskin and others will also be taking the stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Lopez will additionally be honored with the Icon Award for her impact on pop culture.

The event will air at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox and can also be heard through iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Justin Bieber holds a leading nine nominations including Male Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Peaches" featuring Daniel Caesar and Given and for his appearance on The Kid Laroi's "Stay."

Olivia Rodrigo has earned eight nominations followed by Doja Cat and Giveon with seven nominations.