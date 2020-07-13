Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are teasing new music they recorded together on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both music stars uploaded photos of each other having a studio session together on Sunday.

"Are you ready?" Lopez said alongside images of herself sitting next to Maluma on a couch and an image of the pair laughing as they appear to be working on lyrics.

Maluma posted a similar photograph from the collaboration.

Lopez and Maluma star together in an upcoming romantic comedy, titled Marry Me. Lopez stars in the film as a pop star who finds out that her rock star fiance, portrayed by Maluma, has cheated on her at their wedding. Lopez then randomly selects Owen Wilson, who was watching from an audience, to marry instead.

Lopez previously announced that she recorded new music for the film's soundtrack, along with Maluma. The film has no set release date.