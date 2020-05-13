Jennifer Lopez's daughter will release her first book in the fall.

Lopez, 50, confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that Emme Mui±iz, her 12-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Marc Anthony , will release the picture book Lord Help Me in September.

Lopez shared a photo of Mui±iz holding her book, which depicts a person praying. The book is written by Mui±iz and illustrated by Brenda Figueroa.

"So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME! This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith," Lopez captioned the post. "#PowerOfPrayer #ProudMama."

Actor and television personality Mario Lopez was among those to congratulate Mui±iz in the comments.

"Love that! Nice Emme!!" he wrote.

Lord Help Me, published by Penguin Random House's Crown Books for Young Readers, will be released in English and Spanish on Sept. 29. The book was inspired by Mui±iz's daily prayers and her love for animals.

"In school I learned about sloths and how they're facing extinction so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers," Mui±iz said in a statement. "I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort."

Lopez is also parent to Mui±iz's twin brother, Max. Her fiance, Alex Rodriguez , has two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Lopez said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March that her wedding to Rodriguez has been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.