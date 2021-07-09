Jennifer Lopez frolics in the sand in her new music video for "Cambia el Paso," featuring Rauw Alejandro.The singer argues with a man before leaving him behind in the clip released on Friday.Lopez also hits the beach where she dances and enters the water. Lopez, in the song, sings about a woman who leaves a bad relationship behind."Cambia el Paso" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube and Deezer.Lopez will next be seen in the Paramount+ revival of Behind the Music, which arrives on July 29. She is also set to star in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi thriller Atlas.Lopez and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez split in April after a two-year engagement. She is now linked to her ex-fiance Ben Affleck.