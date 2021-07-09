Jennifer Lopez frolics in the sand in her new music video for "Cambia el Paso," featuring Rauw Alejandro.

The singer argues with a man before leaving him behind in the clip released on Friday.

Lopez also hits the beach where she dances and enters the water. Lopez, in the song, sings about a woman who leaves a bad relationship behind.

"Cambia el Paso" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube and Deezer.

Lopez will next be seen in the Paramount+ revival of Behind the Music, which arrives on July 29. She is also set to star in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi thriller Atlas.