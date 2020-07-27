Jennifer Lopez is feeling grateful on her fiance Alex Rodriguez's 45th birthday.

The 51-year-old singer and actress voiced her love for Rodriguez, a retired MLB baseball player, on Instagram while celebrating his birthday Monday.

Lopez shared a video montage featuring childhood photos of Rodriguez and pictures from throughout their relationship.

"You are on TV right now and I'm sitting here in the studio watching you and thinking about how I only want to be right here with you... laughing and joking and enjoying life together... whatever that is, wherever that is... doesn't matter. That's the blessing I have in you... happy birthday 13," she captioned the post, referencing Rodriguez's jersey number while playing for the New York Yankees.

The tribute came just days after Lopez celebrated her 51st birthday. Rodriguez wished Lopez a happy birthday Friday on Instagram.

"Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration," he said. "I'm so proud of you. I love you so much!"

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating. Lopez has 12-year-old twins, daughter Emme and son Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Lopez and Rodriguez spent their weekend at a beach with their children and friends, including White Sox pitcher Nick Silva. Rodriguez shared a group photo Saturday on Instagram.

"Perfect Saturday," he wrote.

Lopez shared a photo from the outing on her own account.

"Exactly where we need to be..." she wrote.

Lopez and Rodriguez have delayed their wedding due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Lopez said on Today in May that she is "a little heartbroken" over the change of plans.