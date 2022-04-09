Pop music star Jennifer Lopez has announced she is engaged for the second time to actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Affleck.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Major announcement!!!! OnTheJLo.com," Lopez teased in an Instagram video Friday that received nearly 3 million views as of Saturday morning.

Another video shared via her newsletter showed her casually dressed and tearfully admiring a large green ring on her left hand. She can be heard saying, "You're perfect."

Lopez's representative confirmed the couple's second engagement to People.com.

They first got engaged after a few months of dating in 2002, but canceled their wedding plans in 2004. They began dating again in 2021.

This will be the fourth marriage for Lopez. The 52-year-old singer and actress shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Affleck, 49, was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, mother of his children -- Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.