Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are calling it quits on their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 51-year-old singer and actor and 45-year-old retired professional baseball player have called off their two-year engagement, Today reported Thursday.

Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed the split in a statement to People.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the pair said.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Lopez has 13-year-old twins, daughter Emme and son Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony , while Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

News of the split follows reports in March that Lopez and Rodriguez had broken up. The pair said at the time that they were still together and "working through some things."

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating. The couple had to postpone their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"You know, we tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19. You know, they say in baseball, third time's the charm. So let's hope ... it's this year," Rodriguez said in an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in January.

Lopez was previously married to Anthony, Cris Judd and Ojani Noa, while Rodriguez was married to Scurtis.