Jennifer Lawrence answered questions during "The Colbert Questionert" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 31-year-old actress took the questionnaire during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

Colbert asked Lawrence several questions in an attempt to get to know her better, including asking her to name the "best sandwich."

"Cubano," Lawrence answered.

When asked to name the "scariest animal," Lawrence's initial answer was "mongoose."

"Honey badger," she followed up with. "Well, a shark. No, I think a shark is scariest."

Lawrence then shared how she once went diving with a shark.

"I went shark diving in a shark cage one time and tried to jump out because there was a jellyfish in the cage," she said. "That was an immediate 'ouch!'"

Lawrence said she prefers oranges over apples and that her favorite smell is "onions, garlic and butter." She was unable to choose between cats or dogs.

"Oh, I couldn't choose between God's babies," Lawrence said.

As her final question, Lawrence was asked to describe the rest of her life in five words.

"Hopefully not too short," she said before laughing.

Lawrence appeared on The Late Show amid her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

In December, Lawrence appeared on The Late Show and discussed her hiatus from Hollywood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I took a break and nobody really cared and it was quiet and I got to like, kind of feel like I could become a part of the world again without fanfare," she said.

Lawrence most recently starred in the film Don't Look Up, which premiered on Netflix last month.