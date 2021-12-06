Don't Look Up is a black comedy film directed by Adam McKay (Anchorman, The Big Short). The movie follows an astronomer (DiCaprio) and his former student (Lawrence) as they try to warn the world of an impending disaster.
Netflix released a trailer for Don't Look Up in November. The film opens in select theaters Friday before its release Dec. 24 on Netflix.
Lawrence and Maroney married in October 2019 and confirmed in September that they are expecting their first child.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.