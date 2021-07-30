Hudson released "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)," an original song she recorded with Carole King for the Respect soundtrack, in June. King co-wrote Franklin's hit song "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" with Gerry Goffin.
On GMA in May, Hudson recalled how Franklin chose her to portray her in Aretha following Hudson's role in Dreamgirls.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"For her to choose me, I can't even begin to put it into words. I do not take it lightly and I just think it's a dream come true. I don't want to sound cheesy but it is," Hudson said.
This work is in the public domain in that it was published in the United States between 1923 and 1977 and without a copyright notice. Unless its author has been dead for several years, it is copyrighted in jurisdictions that do not apply the rule of the shorter term for US works
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.